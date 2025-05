Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

California is one the only five regions in the world with a true Mediterranean climate. It’s rare. It’s powerful. And, it’s why the San Joaquin Valley can feed the world.

Millions of years ago, the San Joaquin Valley of California was an ocean. Yes, an Ocean. The ocean left behind very rich soils and today we have some of the richest deepest soil on earth perfect to grow over 400 crops of food.

California Rich Soil History