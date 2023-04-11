California Represented in Netherlands Trade Mission

The first-ever agricultural trade mission to the Netherlands will be taking place April 17-20. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor will be joined by a diverse delegation. More than 50 agribusiness, trade association, and state government representatives will be participating in the Netherlands trade mission. Among them are several California-based groups.

“This regional trade mission is part of USDA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen America’s rural economy by helping U.S. producers, exporters, and agribusinesses grow and diversify their revenue streams,” Taylor said in a news release. “Home to the largest seaport in all of Europe and an impressive network of importers, packers, processors, and distributors, the Netherlands is the gateway into the European Union, offering great business potential for U.S. agricultural exporters.”

Taylor will be joined by California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross, as well as six agribusinesses that are based in California. Blue Diamond Growers, Sun Valley Rice, and Redwood International representatives will be participating in the trade mission. Representatives from American Commodity Company, MEM Fairway, and American Trading International will also be included. Participants will be engaging in business-to-business meetings with potential buyers as well as site visits. USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service along with industry trade experts will also be providing market briefings to attendees.

The Netherlands and surrounding areas represent a growing opportunity for American farm and food products. Taylor explained that exports to the region increased by 10 percent between 2021 and 2022. Exports to the region totaled $4.5 billion last year. The Netherlands trade mission will include meetings with importers from Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.

USDA also has other important trade missions on the calendar for 2023. Representatives will be heading to Japan in June, Chile in September, Malaysia in October, and Angola in December.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West