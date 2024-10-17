California Releases 2023 Air Monitoring Report on Pesticide Levels

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has released its 2023 Air Monitoring Report, confirming that no pesticide levels detected at monitored sites exceeded health-protective screening levels or regulatory targets.

DPR operates four air monitoring stations in high pesticide-use areas: Oxnard, Santa Maria, Shafter, and Watsonville. These stations collect weekly samples, testing for 40 pesticides. In 2023, 95% of the samples showed no detectable pesticide levels, and 21 pesticides were not detected at all. Eleven pesticides were found at trace levels considered unlikely to impact health.

Seven pesticides were detected at measurable levels but remained below safety limits. These include 1,3-Dichloropropene, Captan, DDVP, Methyl Isothiocyanate (MITC), Malathion, Methyl Bromide, and Pendimethalin. However, DPR is closely monitoring Chloropicrin, which was detected just below its screening level, and plans to release further analysis in 2025.

DPR Director Julie Henderson emphasized the importance of air monitoring to safeguard public health. New regulations went into effect in January 2024, further restricting the use of 1,3-dichloropropene. The public can provide feedback on the report until November 12 through the DPR’s online portal.

DPR will present the full report at its next public meeting on October 25, both in-person and online.