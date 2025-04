Image by Smith from Pixabay

The California Prune Board (CPB) is promoting sustainable farming practices through an educational marketing campaign, highlighting the state’s role as a leading producer of premium prunes. CPB represents 99% of the U.S. supply and nearly 40% of the global supply. The campaign, running throughout April, emphasizes the environmental benefits, nutritional value, and economic importance of prune farming in California.

California Prune Board Promoting Sustainable Farming Practices