California Poultry Farms Struggling with Avian Flu Outbreaks

California poultry producers are struggling with a severe outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The World Organization of Animal Health has reported over 500 million birds lost globally to avian influenza since 2005, urging a review of prevention and control strategies. According to information from the USDA, the last reported detection in California was on January 8. Currently, there have been 40 affected commercial flocks, 24 affected backyard flocks, and a total of nearly 6.9 million birds in California affected by this outbreak.

Commercial flocks are being urged to practice strict biosecurity, with ongoing research and vaccination efforts to combat the virus’s spread. The USDA’s Agricultural Research Service has tested five vaccine candidates, showing promising results. The avian flu outbreak has affected supply chains, leading to concerns about dwindling poultry supplies for restaurants and markets.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West