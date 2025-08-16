A Promising Pistachio Season Ahead

Richard Kreps

California pistachio growers are preparing for what could be their largest harvest on record. According to Richard Kreps, Ultra Gro representative and Chairman of the American Pistachio Growers Board, the 2025 crop is showing the most uniform nut fill seen in more than 15 years. This uniformity means stronger first shakes, higher quality, and potentially better pricing for farmers.

California Pistachio Harvest 2025: Insights from Richard Kreps

Harvest for Golden Hills varieties is expected to begin in late August in Kern County and early September in other regions. With newer varieties like Golden Hills and Lost Hills reducing alternate bearing swings, California pistachio yields continue to climb while maintaining strong quality standards.

Global Demand and Trade Developments

Pistachios, often called the “it nut”, are seeing rising demand across the globe. Kreps highlighted the reduction of tariffs and new market opportunities in India, China, and Brazil, helping American growers expand international sales. Reciprocal trade agreements have leveled the playing field for U.S. pistachios, boosting confidence for California farmers competing on the world stage.

Challenges on the Farm: Labor, Freight, and Pests

Despite optimism, farmers face a long list of challenges. Labor shortages, freight disruptions, and California’s ongoing water crisis continue to weigh heavily on operations.

Kreps also pointed to rodents and birds damaging irrigation systems as an increasing concern. Abandoned orchards, particularly almonds left idle after market declines, have fueled gopher and rat populations. In addition, crows have been poking holes in drip lines, compounding water waste and repair costs. Innovative solutions, such as water additives to deter chewing, are being explored.

Water, Energy, and Farming Policy

Water storage and infrastructure remain at the heart of California agriculture’s future. Kreps stressed the need for new dams and recharge projects to ensure sustainable farming across the Central Valley and the Southwest. He criticized state restrictions and the push to convert prime farmland into solar fields, warning that such policies undermine food security and waste some of the most fertile soil in the world.

On the energy side, Kreps welcomed the lifting of California’s EV freight mandate, which had left farmers struggling to move crops efficiently. Alternative solutions like hydrogen engines and expanded hydroelectric power could offer more reliable options for agriculture transport in the future.

Educating the Next Generation

Beyond policy and production, Kreps emphasized the importance of programs like FFA (Future Farmers of America) and technical trade schools. With fewer young people entering agriculture, he believes that hands-on education and skilled trade opportunities can inspire the next generation of farmers, welders, and agricultural leaders.

A Record-Breaking Crop in 2025

Looking ahead, Kreps predicts that 2025 will surpass the previous record of 1.5 billion pounds of pistachios. With favorable spring weather, strong nut fill, and careful pest management, growers anticipate not only a large crop but also exceptional quality.

“California pistachio growers do grow the best in the world,” Kreps said, underscoring both the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. As global demand grows and markets open, the Golden State remains at the forefront of pistachio production.