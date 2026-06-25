Farm tractor spraying pesticides & insecticides herbicides over green vineyard field. Napa Valley, Napa County, California, USA

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California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is proposing a sweeping update to the state’s pesticide enforcement system, with changes designed to increase penalties for serious violations and improve enforcement consistency across all 58 counties. A recent report highlighted the proposed rule changes, which are now available for public review and comment.

According to DPR, the proposal would strengthen how county agricultural commissioners respond to pesticide violations that could impact human health while creating a more uniform enforcement process statewide.

One of the most significant changes is the creation of a new violation category for the most serious incidents. Those violations would carry higher civil penalties than current regulations allow, particularly in cases where public health is at greater risk.

California Pesticide Enforcement Rules Target Repeat Violations

The proposed regulations would also place greater emphasis on compliance history when determining penalties.

Under the proposal, county agricultural commissioners would be required to document and consider a grower’s or pesticide applicator’s previous compliance record before assessing fines. The goal is to ensure repeat offenders face more meaningful consequences while encouraging long-term compliance with pesticide regulations.

In addition, DPR is seeking to standardize enforcement procedures across California by clarifying definitions, timelines, and documentation requirements. Agency officials say the changes would help ensure similar violations receive more consistent treatment regardless of the county where they occur.

The proposal also calls for DPR to play a more active oversight role by reviewing local enforcement decisions and working more closely with county officials.

California Pesticide Enforcement Rules Open for Public Comment

Another component of the proposal would streamline coordination between DPR, district attorneys and other prosecutors to help move serious enforcement cases forward more efficiently, including criminal prosecutions when appropriate.

The department has opened a 45-day public comment period that runs through July 28. Stakeholders may submit comments through DPR’s online comment portal or by email.

To encourage public participation, DPR will also host three virtual meetings on July 8, July 21, and July 28. Each meeting will include presentations on the proposed regulations and provide opportunities for attendees to offer verbal comments before the rule making process moves forward.

Hear more about California’s proposed pesticide enforcement rules and what they could mean for growers and applicators by listening to the report below.