After a challenging 2024 season, the California pear industry is poised for a major rebound. Growers across the state anticipate harvesting 2.4 million 36-pound box equivalents in 2025—a 41% increase from last year’s five-year low of just 1.7 million boxes.

California Pear Yields Set for Strong Comeback in 2025

Bartlett Pears Lead the Recovery

At the heart of this recovery is a significant boost in Bartlett pear production. Widely regarded as the cornerstone of California’s pear sector, Bartlett yields are projected to climb from 1.2 million to 1.6 million packages this season. Not only will this reinforce the fresh fruit market, but it also supports the processing industry, with an estimated 75,000 tons of Bartletts earmarked for canned goods, juices, and purees.

This strong dual-market demand ensures growers can meet both retail and processing needs—bolstering economic stability and supply chain efficiency.

Early Harvest, Strategic Promotions

California’s river pear growing district will again be the first in the country to harvest fresh pears, giving retailers early access to U.S.-grown fruit. Backed by retail promotions running from mid-July through October, California pears will benefit from reduced competition as South American supplies taper off. This creates a key opportunity to dominate supermarket shelf space with fresh, local produce.

A Story of Resilience and Innovation

This season’s turnaround is more than just a numbers game—it’s a testament to the resilience and adaptability of California growers. Overcoming challenges from erratic weather, pests, and market fluctuations, the industry is bouncing back with improved tree health, refined practices, and renewed optimism.

With strong yields, strategic marketing, and growing consumer demand for fresh, local fruit, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year for California pears.