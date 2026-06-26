California agriculture could face higher production costs and increased regulatory burdens as new packaging requirements move toward implementation, according to Roger Isom, president and CEO of the Western Tree Nut Association and the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association. During a recent interview on the AgNet News Hour, Isom discussed the potential impacts of California’s packaging regulations on growers, processors, and consumers.

The discussion centered on California’s implementation of the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, which establishes goals to reduce single-use plastic packaging and increase the use of recyclable materials over the coming years. Isom said the regulations could create significant challenges for agricultural products that rely on specialized packaging for food safety, durability, and transportation.

“We’re not opposed to protecting the environment,” Isom explained, “but agriculture depends on packaging that keeps products safe and marketable. Those realities have to be considered.”

Many California commodities—including almonds, grapes, berries, cherries, cotton and other specialty crops—depend on plastic packaging designed to preserve product quality during shipping. Isom noted that replacing those materials is often far more complicated than simply switching to paper alternatives because packaging must also meet food safety standards and withstand transportation throughout domestic and international markets.

Beyond the packaging itself, Isom expressed concern about new reporting requirements and producer responsibility fees that manufacturers and agricultural businesses may be required to pay. He said those costs ultimately become another financial burden for California producers already competing in global markets.

Unlike many industries, growers often cannot simply pass those additional expenses on to buyers.

“We’re competing with growers around the world,” Isom said. “If our costs go up because of California regulations, we can’t always charge more for our products.”

The conversation also touched on broader issues affecting California agriculture, including water availability under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), ongoing rodent damage in orchards, and the challenges facing cotton production. Isom said consistent water supplies remain one of agriculture’s biggest long-term needs and emphasized the importance of investing in additional water storage and infrastructure.

On cotton, Isom said California continues to produce some of the highest-quality cotton in the world while using relatively efficient production practices. Although statewide acreage has declined over the years, he believes cotton can continue to play an important role in crop rotations if growers have dependable water supplies and competitive market conditions.

While California’s packaging regulations are intended to reduce waste and improve recycling, Isom said implementation should consider the unique needs of agriculture and avoid creating unintended consequences for food production and consumer prices.

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