Organic Farming, Regulation & Innovation in California

Thanksgiving Week Opens with Weather Shifts and Industry Updates

The AgNet News Hour begins with hosts Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer catching up on Thanksgiving plans, recent health challenges, and California’s quick-changing weather patterns. Nick offers a detailed look at the pistachio sector, noting the industry’s record-breaking 2025 harvest. He explains how growers are paid and how storage cycles work during heavy production years, all while acknowledging the ongoing strain of California’s consistently elevated fuel prices.

Inside the World of Larry Jacobs: Early Organic Leadership

The program shifts into a full interview with Larry Jacobs of Jacobs Farm, one of California’s most respected organic growers. Jacobs reflects on his early decision to distance himself from chemical pesticides and the growth of his farm across several coastal counties. Today, his operation produces a wide variety of herbs, vegetables, and specialty crops, benefitting from California’s ideal climate while wrestling with the realities of farming in one of the most regulated states in the nation.

Jacobs describes the constant balancing act: exceptional weather and yield potential on one side, and soaring labor costs, complex regulations, and operational challenges on the other.

Labor Regulations, Cost Pressures, and the California Challenge

A major theme throughout the conversation is the increasing difficulty of farming in California. Jacobs and the hosts discuss:

Rising labor costs and shifting labor laws

Regulatory obstacles that complicate planting, harvesting, and processing

that complicate planting, harvesting, and processing Water restrictions and the loss of high-quality farmland to development

to development Reliance on consumer and retailer understanding of the cost and risk behind premium-quality produce

Jacobs emphasizes that organic growers are navigating a system where they must comply with higher standards without always receiving higher margins, especially as the price gap between organic and conventional crops continues to narrow.

Automation and Precision Tools: Innovation Meets Old Rules

Jacobs highlights how automation, robotics, and precision agriculture tools are reshaping organic production. These technologies help reduce labor burdens, improve consistency, and lower long-term costs—making them essential for the next generation of farming.

But outdated regulations remain a bottleneck. The hosts note the contradiction: California allows fully autonomous cars on public roads yet restricts autonomous tractors in empty fields. This mismatch, Jacobs argues, slows progress and places California growers at a competitive disadvantage.

Sustainability: Soil Health, Organics, and the Future of Packaging

Sustainability is another major pillar of Jacobs Farm. Jacobs discusses long-term investments in:

Building soil health and organic matter

Reducing reliance on plastics

Testing new sustainable packaging materials

Improving water use efficiency

Expanding year-round herb production

These practices align with increasing consumer interest in organic, healthy, environmentally responsible food — a trend Jacobs sees accelerating, particularly among younger families.

USDA Citrus Purchase & Broader Industry Pressures

The hosts also highlight the USDA’s recent announcement of a $30 million citrus purchase, designed to stabilize markets and supply food banks nationwide. While it remains unclear how much of the buy will include California fruit, the program offers meaningful support to growers facing rising production costs and regulatory burdens.

A Nationwide Equine Herpes Virus Outbreak Raises Alarms

Toward the end of the show, Lorrie Boyer reports on a rapidly spreading equine herpes virus (EHV) outbreak traced back to events in Texas. Horses have since returned home to dozens of states, leading to nationwide biosecurity alerts. The virus causes severe neurological symptoms, often fatal, and states are now tightening protocols for cross-border movement.

Closing Thoughts and Holiday Reflections

The AgNet News Hour wraps with Thanksgiving plans, reminders about safe holiday travel, and excitement for upcoming recipes and family gatherings. The hosts thank listeners and encourage them to stay connected through AgNet West’s digital platforms.

