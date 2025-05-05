California Orange Crop Update

Ripe oranges in plastic crate on market counter. Citrus fruit

As for California Navel oranges, the supply, supply is extremely low. Growers expect the limited supplies to last until the end of May or the first week in June.

Supply of Valencia oranges, on the other hand, is abundant. However, the sugar levels are a little bit low. It may take a few more weeks for sugar to be at optimal levels. Demand for oranges is strong, which is a result of a decline in naval orange supplies, as well as limited availability for sweet and large size Valencia oranges. This is causing prices to steadily increase and show a significant upward trend.

The availability of Mandarin oranges is good. Quality has started to decline, and demand is steady. As a result, the decline in quality and availability results in Mandarin prices gradually increasing in weeks leading up to the end of the season.