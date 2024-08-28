California Officials Enforcing EPA Order Banning Dacthal

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has banned the herbicide Dacthal, commonly known as DCPA. It is the first time in 40 years that EPA has issued an emergency ban, citing serious health risks associated with the material. The ban, effective immediately, is being enforced by the California Agricultural Commissioners and Sealers Association (CACASA), who have quickly informed local farmers of the prohibition of the use of DCPA.

CACASA had already been preparing farmers for this possibility, so the transition should go smoother. Dacthal is registered to control weeds in both agricultural and non-agricultural settings and is typically used on crops such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and onions. EPA views the material’s potential harm to fetal thyroid development as being too significant to ignore, which has led to the emergency action. California officials are now conducting inspections to ensure compliance with the ban.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West