California Nutrition Incentive Program Accepting Applications Through Oct 11

The California Department of Food and Agriculture‘s (CDFA) Office of Farm to Fork is currently accepting project proposals for the California Nutrition Incentive Program 2025 competitive grant funding. The call for proposals aims to select projects that will be included in a state application for submission to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program.

CDFA’s Farm to Fork program is also looking for proposals that can bridge the gap between existing USDA-funded programs and the expected new round of funding. Proposals are being sought from eligible organizations to distribute these incentives at certified farmers markets, community-supported agriculture sites, farm stands, and brick-and-mortar retailers across California. Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on October 11th.

Detailed information about the grant, including the timeline and application criteria, can be found on the CDFA website.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West