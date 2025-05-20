An aerial view of the Harvey O. Banks Delta Pumping Plant, the first major plant designed and constructed within the California State Water Project. The facility located in Alameda County has a number of pumps that lifts water into the California Aqueduct. It was renamed from the Delta Pumping Plant to the Harvey O. Banks Delta Pumping Plant in June 1981, to honor the first Director of the California Department of Water Resources.

Creator: Unknown, Credit: California Department of Water Resources Copyright: Public Domain

Jennifer Pierre, the general manager of the state water contractors has said the California water system was built long ago no longer works. We have severe droughts, flooding and atmospheric rivers, unreliable snowpack and most of the time the beautiful snowpack goes right into the ocean. This is our new normal and it’s putting our water supply and economy at risk for farmers. Farmers are always fighting with environmentalist, a wacky government and man-made drought year after year.

That’s why we need bold actions now the Delta Conveyance Project or DCP isa cornerstone of this effort. It’s a modern solution and designed to capture and move water to protect groundwater.

California Needs New Water Plan