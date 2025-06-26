California regulators are advancing new rules aimed at protecting farmworkers from exposure to 1,3-Dichloropropene (1,3-D), a commonly used pesticide linked to cancer risks.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), in collaboration with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), has released proposed regulatory modifications to restrict the use of 1,3-D. These steps follow a 45-day public comment period and peer-reviewed scientific assessments.

California Moves Toward Tighter 1,3-D Pesticide Regulations

The agencies aim to implement these changes ahead of the next 1,3-D permitting season. A key feature of the proposed regulation is the creation of mandatory buffer zones between 1,3-D application areas and nearby workers—especially those laboring in adjacent fields. These buffer zones would build upon previous rules that focused only on homes and other occupied buildings.

In addition to the buffer zones, DPR will be required to conduct annual evaluations of occupational risks associated with 1,3-D. These evaluations must assess the latest data and methodologies to ensure worker safety, and if needed, recommend further mitigation measures in consultation with OEHHA.

Public comments during the review period revealed inconsistencies in the assumed exposure pathways, prompting a more cautious and data-driven regulatory approach.

As the rulemaking process continues, DPR and OEHHA are committed to addressing health concerns while ensuring regulations are grounded in scientific evidence.

—Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West