Lettuce Field in Salinas Valley

California lettuce growers have seen a 63.7% increase in compliance costs over seven years. Despite this, farm gate values for lettuce have risen by less than 1% from 2017 to 2024. A study by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, attributes these costs to regulations like the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, equipment emissions standards, and minimum wage mandates. The most significant increases were in labor, health insurance, and water quality compliance.

