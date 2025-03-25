California Launches SprayDays Notification System for Pesticide Applications

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has introduced SprayDays California, a new online notification system aimed at increasing transparency around pesticide use. The system, launched on March 24, 2025, allows residents to receive alerts before restricted pesticides are applied in their area.

SprayDays provides information on restricted material pesticides, a category subject to the state’s strictest regulations. These include soil fumigants and other pesticides used in farming. The system offers 48-hour advance notifications for soil fumigants and 24-hour notices for other restricted pesticides. Users can visit cdpr.ca.gov/SprayDays to check a map for planned applications or sign up for email and text alerts.

“Managing pests is essential for protecting public health, the environment, and food supply stability,” said Karen Morrison, DPR Director. “SprayDays enhances access to information and fosters awareness of California’s strong pesticide regulations.”

The system displays application details, including pesticide names, active ingredients, application methods, and treated acreage. Information remains available online for four days after the scheduled application, accommodating potential delays due to weather or pest conditions.

DPR developed SprayDays over four years with public input. The department says it will continue refining the system based on feedback. Growers and applicators can access regulatory guidance on electronic submission requirements through the DPR website.

For more information or to sign up for notifications, visit cdpr.ca.gov/SprayDays.

