California Groundwater Levels Show Improvement, but Challenges Remain

As California enters a new water year, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) released its Fall Semi-Annual Groundwater Conditions update. The update highlights improvements made under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), passed 10 years ago, while acknowledging ongoing challenges from climate extremes.

Groundwater is crucial for nearly 85% of Californians, supporting households, agriculture, and ecosystems. However, the state’s groundwater has been stressed by extended droughts and heavy use. The report notes that while groundwater levels have rebounded slightly in recent years, full recovery will take more wet years and efforts to recharge aquifers and reduce groundwater pumping.

“SGMA has significantly improved groundwater data collection and management,” said Paul Gosselin, DWR Deputy Director of Sustainable Water Management. One of SGMA’s key accomplishments has been the expansion of groundwater monitoring, with nearly 6,000 monitoring wells now providing critical data.

While improvements in groundwater levels and fewer dry wells were reported, challenges remain, especially in areas experiencing land subsidence from over-pumping. The report emphasizes the need for continued focus on sustainable groundwater use to prepare for future droughts and protect the state’s water resources.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.