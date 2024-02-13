California Grape Crush Shows Modest Increase in 2023

The recent release of the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Preliminary Grape Crush Report offers valuable insights into the state of the wine industry. The Final Grape Crush Report for 2023, encompassing all grape tonnage crushed during the season along with pricing details, reflects a total crush of 3,728,923 tons, marking a modest 1.6 percent increase from 2022.

Red wine varieties led the crush, comprising 1,959,024 tons, while white wine varieties followed closely behind at 1,709,270 tons, showing a notable increase of 15.3 percent from the previous year. However, crushed tonnages of raisin and table grape varieties experienced significant declines. The report also highlights grape tonnage utilized for concentrate production, constituting 7.6 percent of the total crush.

Across all grape varieties, the average price saw an 11.4 percent rise compared to 2022. Red wine grapes commanded $1,346.13 per ton and white wine grapes fetching $733.33 per ton. Increases in dollars per ton for all winegrape varieties followed a multi-year trend of upward momentum after a challenging year in 2020. District-wise, District 13 emerged as the leader in total crush, with Madera, Fresno, and Napa counties contributing substantially. Notably, grapes from District 4 in Napa County fetched the highest average price per ton, reaching $6,943.33, underscoring the region’s premium quality. Chardonnay continued its reign as the top grape variety crushed, accounting for 17.5 percent of the total crush. Cabernet Sauvignon followed closely behind at 17.3 percent of the total.

The California Association of Winegrape Growers urges stakeholders to review the report and notify USDA’s NASS office of any corrections by March 1, 2024. With an eight percent increase in winegrapes crushed and notable price hikes for red and white wine varieties, the 2023 grape crush report signals both challenges and opportunities for the wine industry in California.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West