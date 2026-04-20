The AgNet News Hour focused on two major themes impacting agriculture—California’s heated governor race and ongoing federal efforts to strengthen global trade opportunities for U.S. farmers.

As the governor’s race continues to gain attention, discussions are increasingly centered on how leadership decisions could impact agriculture across the state. Hosts emphasized growing frustration among voters and farmers alike, pointing to rising costs, regulatory pressure, and a lack of clear solutions from many candidates.

Independent candidate Elaine Culotti continued to push for structural changes, particularly advocating for greater representation of independent voters in debates and policy discussions. She argued that a large portion of Californians fall outside traditional party lines and want more practical, agriculture-focused solutions.

“We have to take care of our farmers,” Culotti said, stressing that agriculture should be a top priority in the state’s future.

Culotti also highlighted concerns over state spending and accountability, including calls for audits of major programs and a stronger focus on how taxpayer dollars are being used. She pointed to funding gaps in local communities and raised concerns about lost revenue streams, such as sales tax allocations tied to online purchases.

“They rip off all of our towns,” she said, referencing how local communities are missing out on key funding sources.

The broader conversation reflected a growing sense that California is at a turning point, with many voters questioning whether current policies are sustainable long-term.

Alongside state-level discussions, the program also featured insights from USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke Lindberg, who outlined progress in improving global market conditions for American agriculture.

Lindberg reported significant movement in reducing the U.S. agricultural trade deficit, which has dropped from $50 billion to $29 billion over the past year.

“We are making material progress,” Lindberg said, noting that expanding market access and strengthening trade relationships are key priorities.

He pointed to recent agreements, including expanded beef exports to the United Kingdom and growing trade opportunities in Southeast Asia, as examples of how U.S. agriculture is gaining ground internationally.

“Farmers and ranchers are winning again around the world,” Lindberg said.

Trade promotion efforts are also playing a major role, with increased funding helping specialty crop producers—including citrus growers—build relationships and expand into new markets. These efforts are aimed at turning access into long-term market share for U.S. products.

At the same time, improvements are being seen domestically. Lindberg noted that egg prices have dropped significantly over the past year, highlighting broader efforts to stabilize food markets while maintaining profitability for producers.

Together, the discussions underscored the complex landscape facing agriculture—where state policy decisions, global trade dynamics, and economic pressures all intersect.

As California’s political future unfolds and international markets continue to evolve, the role of agriculture remains central to both conversations.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…