The AgNet News Hour featured a wide-ranging and energetic conversation with independent gubernatorial candidate Elaine Culotti, who is pushing for major reforms in California while emphasizing stronger support for farmers, infrastructure, and accountability in state spending.

Culotti, running outside the traditional two-party system, made it clear her campaign is focused on challenging what she described as a broken political structure in California. She argued that both parties have failed to address core issues impacting residents and agriculture, particularly when it comes to infrastructure, regulation, and economic stability.

“The best thing about being independent is I don’t owe anybody anything,” Culotti said. “I can say… leave our farmers alone.”

A major focus of the discussion centered on how state policies have impacted agriculture. Culotti pointed to rising costs, regulatory pressure, and limited infrastructure investment as key factors hurting farmers—especially small and mid-sized operations across the Central Valley.

“We have got to take care of our farmers,” she said, emphasizing the need for improved transportation, supply chain access, and support systems to help growers remain competitive.

The conversation also touched on California’s long-debated high-speed rail project, which Culotti used as an example of broader government inefficiency. While acknowledging the original concept had merit, she criticized how funds have been managed over time.

“We needed it for our farmers… but bureaucrats tried to build it,” she said, arguing that resources have been diverted away from practical solutions.

Beyond agriculture, Culotti highlighted broader concerns about state spending, calling for increased transparency and accountability. She pointed to programs like homelessness funding and infrastructure projects where billions of dollars have been allocated with limited measurable outcomes.

“If you don’t have a plan, do not run for governor,” she said.

Another key theme was voter representation. Culotti stressed that a growing number of Californians identify as independent or no-party preference, and she believes those voters are not being adequately represented in current debates and policy discussions.

“There are millions of people in the middle that don’t have a voice,” she said.

The interview also explored the political landscape heading into the upcoming election, including how shifting voter dynamics could impact the outcome. Culotti suggested that without broader representation, the race could default to traditional party lines rather than focusing on practical solutions.

Throughout the discussion, Culotti maintained that California’s future depends on addressing core issues like infrastructure, economic development, and support for working industries such as agriculture.

“We need Californians for California,” she said.

As the governor’s race continues to evolve, the role of independent voices and agricultural priorities is expected to remain a central part of the conversation.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…