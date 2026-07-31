On a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, Congressman Tom McClintock discussed why California’s upcoming gubernatorial election could have significant implications for the state’s agricultural industry. During the conversation, McClintock argued that issues such as water storage, energy costs, housing affordability and regulatory policy will all play a major role in determining the future competitiveness of California agriculture.

Representing California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes portions of the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada, McClintock said many of the challenges facing farmers stem from long-term policy decisions. He pointed to high fuel prices, electricity costs and housing expenses as examples of issues that affect not only farm families but also agricultural employers trying to remain competitive.

One issue McClintock repeatedly returned to was water.

He argued that California’s water shortages are largely the result of infrastructure decisions rather than a lack of natural water resources. He cited projects such as expanding Shasta Dam and constructing additional storage facilities as opportunities he believes would increase water availability for farms and communities.

McClintock also discussed the gubernatorial race, suggesting that the election will determine whether California continues its current policy direction or pursues changes affecting agriculture, energy and water development. He encouraged voters to evaluate candidates based on how they would address affordability and the state’s agricultural economy.

Following the interview, AgNet News Hour hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill noted that California growers continue facing rising production costs and uncertainty surrounding water supplies. They emphasized that regardless of political affiliation, agricultural producers have a strong interest in understanding where candidates stand on issues that directly affect farming operations.

While McClintock expressed support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton and was critical of Democratic leadership, those remarks reflected his own views during the interview. The broader takeaway for agriculture is that the governor elected in 2026 will have substantial influence over policies affecting water infrastructure, environmental regulation, business costs and the overall operating climate for California farmers and ranchers.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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