The AgNet News Hour continued its coverage of the California governor’s race, breaking down key moments from last week’s Fresno State debate where candidates laid out sharply different visions for the future of agriculture, energy, and water policy.

With farmers and ag leaders in attendance, the debate made one thing clear, there is little agreement on how to fix rising costs and ongoing challenges facing California agriculture.

Energy costs emerged as a major concern, with candidates offering competing solutions. Some pushed for expanded domestic oil and gas production and reducing regulations, while others emphasized continued investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

“We will use California natural gas to generate electricity… to cut your electric bills in half,” Steve Hilton said, pointing to underutilized energy capacity in the state.

Others argued for a longer-term transition toward renewable energy, focusing on expanding solar, battery storage, and grid infrastructure. However, the divide highlighted a broader debate over affordability versus long-term sustainability.

Food prices were another major topic, with candidates acknowledging that rising input costs, especially energy and regulation, are driving higher grocery bills for consumers.

“The regulatory environment in California is choking off our agricultural community,” one candidate said. “It’s not one regulation, it’s layer after layer.”

Several candidates pointed to the increasing cost of compliance, with estimates showing regulatory costs for farms rising dramatically over the past two decades. Others emphasized the need to balance regulation with worker safety and environmental protections, while still allowing farms to remain profitable.

Water policy also took center stage, with nearly all candidates agreeing that California must improve storage, delivery, and long-term planning. However, how to achieve that goal remains a point of contention.

“We have enough water in California—it’s making the best use of it,” one candidate said, emphasizing the need for better infrastructure and management.

Others called for more aggressive action, including building new reservoirs, increasing water deliveries, and cutting regulatory barriers that limit water access for agriculture.

“We need to give you 100 percent of the water to operate your farms,” another candidate said, stressing the urgency of addressing supply shortages.

Beyond policy specifics, the debate underscored a broader frustration within the agricultural community. Many candidates acknowledged that farmers are already innovating and adapting, but continue to face mounting pressure from costs, regulations, and uncertainty.

Ultimately, the discussion reflected a pivotal moment for California agriculture as voters prepare to choose leadership that will shape the future of farming, water, and food production in the state.

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