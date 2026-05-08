The AgNet News Hour focused heavily on California’s growing political divide and the frustration many in agriculture feel after farming issues were virtually ignored during recent gubernatorial debates, despite the industry’s critical role in the state economy.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill opened the program by criticizing debate moderators for failing to ask candidates meaningful questions about agriculture, water, labor, freight costs, or fertilizer prices.

“Not one question on farming, ag, water, fertilizer, labor, freight, nothing,” Papagni said, expressing frustration over the lack of focus on issues directly impacting California growers.

The discussion emphasized that agriculture remains one of California’s largest economic drivers, yet many voters and policymakers still do not fully understand the challenges facing farmers. Rising regulations, water uncertainty, high fuel prices, and affordability concerns continue putting pressure on producers across the state.

“You’re eating three meals a day and that is because of farming,” McGill added, stressing the importance of agriculture to every Californian.

The episode also featured part two of an interview with Assemblyman David Tangipa, who discussed major policy issues ranging from water infrastructure and election reform to California’s controversial proposed “billionaire tax.”

Tangipa warned that the proposal could eventually expand beyond billionaires and impact landowners and farmers with significant agricultural assets.

“It should be called the asset tax,” Tangipa said. “Farmers and landowners should really worry about this.”

He also pushed for increased government accountability and criticized efforts that could restrict journalists or public oversight while fraud investigations continue throughout the state.

“There are no bills to go after fraudsters, but there are bills to go after journalists,” Tangipa said.

Water policy remained a central topic throughout the interview. Tangipa argued California’s drought issues are largely tied to infrastructure and management decisions rather than an actual lack of water.

“We have more than enough water,” he said. “It is a man-made drought.”

Tangipa called for modernization of reservoirs, canals, and groundwater recharge systems while pushing back against environmental groups that oppose expanded water storage projects.

The conversation also touched on California’s population decline, high taxes, and increasing cost of living, with hosts repeatedly stressing that voters face a major decision in the upcoming election cycle.

“If you want a different California, you have to vote for a different California,” Tangipa said.

Beyond politics, the episode included updates on pest pressure in specialty crops as warmer temperatures increase concerns for worms, mites, and mealybugs in vineyards, strawberries, and vegetable fields. Valent USA’s Todd Burkdahl encouraged growers to scout early and stay ahead of infestations before populations explode during the hotter summer months.

As California moves deeper into the growing season and closer to election season, debates over water, taxes, regulation, and agriculture’s future are expected to intensify statewide.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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