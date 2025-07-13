California Fresh Fruit Industry Faces Crisis

A Voice for California’s Fruit Growers

Daniel Hartwig, President of the California Fresh Fruit Association, joined AgNet West’s “The Ag Meter” to discuss the state of agriculture in California. Representing 13 major fresh fruit commodities—including table grapes, stone fruit, figs, and pomegranates—Hartwig advocates for growers navigating mounting challenges across labor, regulation, water, and trade.

Farm Bill Brings Mixed News for California

Hartwig pointed to the recent passage of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” as a win, though not without drawbacks. “There are a lot of provisions in there that actually help us,” he said, referencing support for crop marketing and trade imbalance adjustments. However, he noted that not every measure benefits California growers.

Regulation Woes and Global Competition

California’s regulatory burden is a major hurdle. Hartwig criticized rising compliance costs—“12, 13, 14 times what they used to be”—and pointed out that foreign competitors face far fewer restrictions. “It makes it really tough to be competitive,” he warned, especially as other countries adopt U.S. techniques without the regulatory price tag.

Labor Reform Still Stalled

Agricultural labor remains a pressing issue. “I would love to tell you there is a bill that’s going to get passed tomorrow,” Hartwig said, acknowledging slow progress despite federal reconciliation efforts. “If we could automate, we would. But you still need skilled hand labor to pick a great-tasting piece of fruit.”

Water Shortages and Solar Pressure

Hartwig expressed frustration over farmland being converted to solar fields due to lack of water. “Farmers don’t want to put solar on prime land—they’re forced to,” he said. He stressed that the core problem is the failure to provide enough water to keep fertile land productive.

Freight, Fuel, and Cost Concerns

With gas prices projected to spike, Hartwig highlighted the broader threat to agriculture logistics. “Every farm is using energy in some capacity,” he explained. “There are severe impacts that happen quickly—and the solutions always seem to take time.”

Tariffs and Trade Barriers

Trade tensions remain unresolved. Hartwig cited Canada’s 25% tariff on California tree fruit and expressed concern over delays in reaching fair agreements. “The longer it stretches out, the more uncertainty it creates,” he said.

Resilience in Crisis Mode

California growers have been in “crisis mode” for years, Hartwig noted. Consolidation across the industry and increasing capital requirements are squeezing small and mid-size farms. Still, he remains hopeful: “The pendulum is starting to swing back… There are brighter days ahead.”

FFA Roots and Farming Values

Hartwig, a dedicated family man and FFA supporter, believes deeply in agricultural education. “It’s a labor of love,” he said, praising the values of hard work, perseverance, and stewardship passed down through generations.

Final Message to Growers

To California farmers, Hartwig delivered a clear message: “Farmers are the most resilient people I can ever imagine. It sure would be nice to not have to overcome so much so quickly.”