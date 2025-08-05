The California freight industry crisis is hitting home for trucking companies across the state. Mark Wood, owner of Kingsburg-based Wildwood Express, is calling attention to the skyrocketing fuel prices, restrictive regulations, and shrinking workforce that are threatening the future of California’s freight sector.

“We’re getting squeezed from all sides,” said Wood. “Fuel, insurance, regulations—it just doesn’t stop.”

Fuel Prices and Regulations Push Trucking to the Edge

At the center of the California freight industry crisis are policies that Wood says are out of touch with reality. “They want us to buy electric trucks that aren’t ready for real freight,” he explained. Electric trucks are heavier, less efficient, and lack the infrastructure to support long-haul routes.

And diesel isn’t getting any cheaper. “We’re hearing $7 or $8 a gallon by year’s end,” Wood warned. According to AAA’s gas price tracker, California consistently has some of the highest fuel costs in the U.S.

Freight Is the Backbone of Agriculture

Freight is essential to California’s massive agricultural economy. Wood’s company hauls critical materials like packaging supplies, irrigation systems, and nursery trees for pistachio, almond, and citrus production.

“You can grow the best peaches and plums, but if you can’t get them to market, what’s the point?” Wood said.

Arizona: A Brief Respite from the Storm

While Wildwood Express finds some relief by operating in Arizona during winter months, Wood says it’s not a long-term solution.

“Arizona’s fuel prices are better, and the regulations are lighter,” he said, “but it’s only seasonal. The rest of the year, we’re back in California’s grip.”

AI and Safety Tech Help—But Can’t Solve Everything

Despite the pressure, Wood is hopeful about advances in AI safety systems. His trucks are equipped with lane monitoring, distraction alerts, and front-facing sensors to prevent crashes.

“These tools are helping us make the roads safer,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll help insurance companies see that we’re safer than ever.”

Truckers Are Leaving the Industry

A sobering part of the California freight industry crisis is the generational loss in trucking. “Third- and fourth-generation families are giving up,” Wood shared. “They just can’t make money anymore.”

Without change, the state risks losing the backbone of its supply chain—one that delivers not just produce but everyday goods to millions.

What Needs to Change?

Wood isn’t asking for a bailout. He’s asking Sacramento to let freight businesses operate. “Take the handcuffs off and let us work,” he said. “We know how to run a business.”

Listen to the full interview: