Inspiring the Next Generation of Farmers and Leaders

President Lily Vaughn, Vice President Noah Stanisai, Secretary Ryan Taylor, Treasurer Daren Deftereos, reporter Tessa Camacho, Sentinel Sophia Camou

The California FFA State Officer Team is on a mission to grow agricultural awareness, leadership skills, and career opportunities for young people across the state. Representing more than 108,000 members, these student leaders travel from rural towns to urban centers, visiting schools, hosting workshops, and advocating for agriculture.

California FFA Leaders Share Vision for Agriculture’s Future

In a recent conversation on the AgNet News Hour with host Nick Papagni, the team—President Lily Vaughn, Vice President Noah Stanisai, Secretary Ryan Taylor, Treasurer Daren Deftereos, Reporter Tessa Camacho, and Sentinel Sophia Camou—shared how FFA is breaking stereotypes, expanding opportunities, and embracing innovation.

Building FFA From the Ground Up

California FFA engages students as early as middle school through local chapters and outreach programs. State officers often conduct chapter visits, taking over classrooms for a day to teach leadership, agricultural advocacy, and career pathways.

Ryan Taylor explained that many young students discover FFA through high school mentors:

“Workshops might not give every detail, but they spark interest. By high school, students are ready to advocate for agriculture and vocational education.”

The organization’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program gives members hands-on projects—ranging from raising livestock to managing turf fields or even growing gourmet mushrooms. Many alumni choose agriculture-related college majors and careers because of these early experiences.

Breaking Stereotypes About Agriculture

The officers stressed that FFA is not just for students showing animals or welding. Opportunities include:

Leadership Development Events (LDEs) to improve public speaking and advocacy

to improve public speaking and advocacy Career Development Events (CDEs) in crop science, forestry, and agribusiness

in crop science, forestry, and agribusiness Urban agriculture projects like nursery operations and controlled-environment farming

Lily Vaughn emphasized,

“FFA allows students to find where their talents fit—whether in production agriculture, law, agribusiness, or environmental science.”

Embracing Technology and Sustainable Practices

Looking ahead, FFA members are preparing for a future shaped by precision agriculture, drones, and integrated pest management. Daren Deftereos noted the challenge of making advanced tools affordable for farmers, while also reducing reliance on traditional herbicides and pesticides.

The goal, he explained, is environmentally friendly farming that maintains the high yields of conventional agriculture without the drawbacks.

Why Parents Should Get Their Kids Involved

The officers urged parents to see agriculture classes as valuable academic and career pathways. Many courses offer dual enrollment with colleges, providing early college credits.

Beyond technical skills, FFA builds life skills—communication, leadership, and teamwork—that are increasingly rare in a digital age. As Ryan Taylor put it,

“FFA is a family. It gives students purpose, direction, and a community that supports their growth.”

A Model for Well-Rounded Education

California FFA’s three-part model blends:

FFA Activities – Competitions, leadership events, and networking Classroom Learning – Agriculture-based science, mechanics, and business courses SAE Projects – Real-world agricultural experiences beyond school hours

This approach creates graduates who are not just skilled workers, but educated voters, informed consumers, and future leaders.

The Future is Bright for California Agriculture

From promoting agriculture in urban schools to piloting new technologies in the field, the California FFA State Officer Team is preparing students to lead in an industry facing both challenges and opportunities. Their message is clear: agriculture is for everyone, and the future depends on informed, passionate leaders who understand its value.