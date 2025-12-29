Shaping California’s Future Through FFA

Katie Otto

Executive Director of Development / California FFA Foundation

California’s agricultural industry thrives thanks to the next generation of leaders developed through FFA (Future Farmers of America). On a recent Ag Meter episode, Nick Papagni spoke with Katie Otto, Executive Director of Development for the California FFA Foundation, about the program’s impact on students statewide.

FFA reaches 108,000 students across 374 chapters, offering education, leadership, and career preparation. Otto explains, “Our hope is that students leave with a better understanding of agriculture and become informed advocates, whether they pursue farming careers or not.”

California FFA: Growing the Next Generation of Ag Leaders

The Three-Circle Model: Classroom, SAE, and FFA

FFA develops well-rounded students through its three-circle model:

Classroom Education – Courses cover a wide range, including floral culture, animal science, ag biology, and mechanics. Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) – Hands-on projects outside the classroom teach responsibility and practical skills. FFA Leadership & Career Development – Public speaking contests, career development events, and leadership conferences equip students with critical thinking and communication skills.

This combination prepares students for diverse careers in agriculture, technology, business, and more.

The Power of Ag Teachers

Ag teachers are the foundation of FFA’s success. Otto shares how her own high school teacher, Mr. Dodson, inspired her to participate: “FFA is amazing, but students get involved because an ag teacher invites them along.” California has over 1,000 ag teachers supporting students in high schools across the state, guiding them through leadership and career opportunities.

Opportunities for All Students

FFA is not just for students from farm families. Urban programs, like those in Buena Park, provide hands-on experiences with livestock and crops. Otto emphasizes, “Many students didn’t realize agriculture could be part of their future until they joined FFA.” Students also gain skills applicable to finance, technology, real estate, and other industries connected to agriculture.

The Blue Jacket: Unity Across the Country

FFA’s iconic blue jacket symbolizes unity, connecting students nationwide. Otto notes, “It breaks down walls… students engage and interact, forming lifelong friendships and networks.” Whether in California, Texas, or Florida, FFA members share a sense of community that extends beyond high school.

Looking Ahead: 2026

California FFA has an exciting calendar for 2026:

Blue Corduroy Classic (Jan 13) – Online auction benefiting FFA members.

– Online auction benefiting FFA members. Made for Excellence & Advanced Leadership Academies (Jan-Feb) – Leadership conferences for sophomores and juniors.

– Leadership conferences for sophomores and juniors. FFA Week (Feb) – Opportunities for alumni, parents, and supporters to engage locally.

– Opportunities for alumni, parents, and supporters to engage locally. Sacramento Leadership Experience – Seniors role-play as legislators to develop critical thinking.

– Seniors role-play as legislators to develop critical thinking. 98th State FFA Leadership Conference (March, Ontario) – 7,500 students for networking and leadership development.

– 7,500 students for networking and leadership development. Career & Leadership Development Events – Year-round competitions for practical and leadership skill-building.

How to Get Involved

Supporters, parents, and alumni can participate through:

Website: calaged.org

Social Media: Facebook & Instagram – California FFA

Otto concludes, “Thank you to everyone supporting agriculture education, the California FFA, and the agriculture industry. We wish you a happy holiday season.”