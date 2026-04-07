Shannon Douglass (left) with “the Ag Meter”

California agriculture is facing one of its most pivotal moments in decades. In a recent interview at Fresno State with “the Ag Meter”, California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass shared candid insights on the challenges confronting farmers—and the political decisions that could shape the industry’s future.

A Strong Showing for Agriculture in the Governor’s Debate

Douglass expressed optimism following a major gubernatorial debate that brought six candidates together to discuss issues impacting California agriculture. For her, the significance went beyond politics.

She emphasized how meaningful it was to see 30 agricultural groups unite, highlighting the Central Valley’s importance and reinforcing agriculture’s critical role in California’s economy.

More importantly, she noted a shift:

Candidates demonstrated a deeper understanding of complex agricultural issues—particularly water challenges like those involving the Delta. This level of preparedness marks progress compared to past election cycles, where such topics often lacked depth.

Regulatory Pressure: A Top Concern for Farmers

While the debate covered a range of issues, Douglass made it clear that regulatory burdens remain front and center for California farmers.

She pointed out that:

Many new laws disproportionately impact agriculture

Regulations often increase operational costs

Farmers and ranchers are feeling growing frustration

Critically, she stressed that the governor has real authority in this area. Through policy direction and oversight, the next administration can either ease or intensify these pressures.

Is California Agriculture in Crisis?

When asked directly whether the industry is in crisis mode, Douglass didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.

She described the current moment as:

“A very scary time” for California farming

for California farming A period marked by economic strain and uncertainty

A turning point that demands leadership and action

However, she also balanced that concern with cautious optimism. While challenges are significant, she believes the industry can recover with the right policy direction and leadership.

Why the Next Governor Matters More Than Ever

Douglass underscored the enormous influence the governor holds over agriculture, particularly in two key areas:

1. The Power to Veto

She highlighted the importance of a governor willing to question and veto unnecessary legislation.

In her view:

Not every new bill is beneficial

Many proposals unintentionally harm agriculture and business

Strong leadership requires restraint—not just action

2. Strategic Appointments

Beyond legislation, the governor appoints individuals to key positions that shape agricultural policy.

Douglass emphasized the need for:

Leaders with real agricultural experience

Decision-makers who understand farming realities

A stronger connection between government and industry

The Importance of the Right Team

One of the most compelling points Douglass made was about leadership beyond the governor.

She argued that:

A strong, knowledgeable team can be just as important as the governor

Individuals with agricultural ties bring essential perspective

Business understanding is critical for effective governance

In some cases, she suggested, the team behind the governor may even have a greater impact than the individual at the top.

A Call to Action: Get Involved

Looking ahead to the spring and summer, Douglass delivered a clear message: engagement matters.

She encouraged:

Farmers, ranchers, and supporters to stay politically active

Participation in advocacy events at the state capitol

Younger generations (35 and under) to step up and get involved

These advocacy days provide a direct opportunity to speak with elected officials and ensure they understand how regulations affect real farms and ranches.

How to Join the Effort

For those interested in supporting California agriculture or becoming more involved, Douglass invited listeners to connect through the California Farm Bureau.

Through their platform, individuals can:

Attend events

Participate in advocacy efforts

Join a statewide network supporting agriculture

Final Thoughts

Shannon Douglass’ message is clear:

California agriculture is at a critical juncture, facing mounting pressures but also new opportunities for change.

With informed leadership, thoughtful policy, and increased public engagement, the industry can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger.

But the path forward depends heavily on the decisions being made today—especially at the highest levels of state government.

California Farming at a Crossroads: Shannon Douglass on Policy, Pressure, and the Path Forward