The AgNet News Hour focused on growing pressure facing California agriculture as water restrictions, rising fuel costs, and the collapse of a major peach processing operation continue creating uncertainty for farmers statewide.

One of the biggest topics during the program was the fallout from Del Monte shutting down operations in the Modesto area, leaving thousands of tons of cling peaches without a market. The closure has already triggered major concern throughout California’s stone fruit industry.

“There’s still roughly 50,000 tons of fruit that they don’t have a market for,” hosts explained during the broadcast.

The situation could result in the removal of hundreds of thousands of peach trees, creating long-term consequences for family farms and future supply. USDA emergency assistance funding is now being discussed to help growers transition or remove orchards, but many farmers worry the damage may already be severe.

“Some of these family farms might take years, if not a full generation, to recover,” the show noted.

The episode also featured an extended interview with Western Tree Nut Association President and CEO Roger Isom, who outlined major concerns surrounding California agriculture heading deeper into 2026.

Isom pointed directly to fuel prices, water policy, and regulatory burdens as some of the most damaging issues impacting growers.

“We are at the precipice of either turning the corner and making things a lot better or really just completely sinking the Titanic,” Isom said.

Fuel costs remain one of the largest frustrations for agriculture. While national gasoline prices remain significantly lower, California drivers continue paying far more due to taxes, regulations, and refinery challenges.

“I paid 6.71 a gallon for gas for my truck,” Isom said. “That’s two dollars more than everybody else is paying.”

Water policy was another major focus throughout the interview. Isom argued that California’s ongoing water shortages are largely tied to infrastructure failures and policy decisions rather than a lack of available water.

“We need meaningful water storage,” he said, calling for expanded reservoirs, groundwater recharge projects, and improvements throughout the Delta.

He also warned that current SGMA groundwater restrictions are already forcing farmers to fallow more acres, reduce production, and reconsider the future of their operations.

“There’s a lot more fallowed acres out there,” Isom explained.

The discussion also touched on growing concerns over California’s regulatory climate, including pesticide restrictions, air quality rules, labor regulations, and electrification mandates. Isom warned that California farmers are increasingly unable to compete with producers in other states and countries operating under far fewer restrictions.

“We’re losing farmers and we’re going to lose more if we don’t get this turned around,” he said.

As California moves deeper into another hot summer season, agriculture leaders continue urging policymakers to prioritize food production, water infrastructure, and affordability before more farms disappear.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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