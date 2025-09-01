California agriculture faces mounting challenges, from water shortages to labor and regulatory pressures. Andrew Genasci, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, shares firsthand insights on what farmers are experiencing and how advocacy is shaping the industry.

California Farmers Struggle with Water, Labor, and Regulations

Meet Andrew Genasci: Advocate for San Joaquin Farmers

Andrew Genasci

Genasci grew up in Modesto as a fourth-generation dairyman. After leaving the dairy industry, he worked with Duarte Nursery and then the California Farm Bureau, covering 16 San Joaquin Valley counties. Two and a half years ago, he became Executive Director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, representing farmers across the county. His personal experience allows him to connect directly with lawmakers about the realities of farm life—from early morning emergencies to daily business challenges.

Regulatory Challenges Facing California Farmers

Farmers face thousands of regulations annually, many of which impact profitability and farm succession. According to Genasci, overregulation affects everything from employee wages to operational safety. He emphasizes the importance of proactive advocacy, noting that the Farm Bureau monitors legislation and works to prevent harmful bills from advancing.

Urban legislators often lack understanding of farming realities, making direct education and personal engagement essential for protecting agricultural interests.

Water Scarcity and Labor Costs

Water management remains one of the most pressing issues. Limited access to groundwater and surface water forces some farmers to consider alternative income streams, including solar panels on farmland.

Labor challenges add another layer of complexity. Rising wages and overtime laws make it difficult for farms to compete with foreign producers. Many operations are turning to mechanization, replacing labor with robotics to maintain efficiency and profitability—but at the cost of local economic contributions.

Educating Lawmakers and the Public

Genasci stresses the importance of educating lawmakers about agriculture’s economic impact. Tours and demonstrations help legislators understand how decisions affect food safety, local jobs, and overall community well-being.

Youth programs such as FFA, 4-H, and Grange play a key role in cultivating future advocates. Hands-on experience teaches responsibility, public speaking, and the realities of food production, preparing the next generation to support and sustain agriculture.

Controversial Legislation and Land Use

Recent legislation, such as AB 1156, highlights tensions between renewable energy and farmland preservation. While solar panels provide farmers with alternative revenue in water-scarce areas, weakening the Williamson Act raises concerns about long-term farmland protection. Genasci emphasizes that farmers prefer to cultivate their land when water is available and that policy decisions should balance immediate solutions with long-term sustainability.

Water Infrastructure and Environmental Management

California’s water and environmental policies further complicate farming. Mismanaged forests and underdeveloped storage infrastructure contribute to water scarcity and wildfire risk. Proper forest management, Genasci notes, could improve water availability and help farmers sustain crops, communities, and the state’s economy.

Advocacy Is Key to Survival

Active involvement in advocacy groups ensures farmers’ voices are heard. Genasci encourages participation in local and state Farm Bureau chapters, lobbying efforts, and public education initiatives. Without representation, other interest groups—environmental and labor organizations—dominate the conversation, often resulting in policies that unintentionally harm agriculture.

Conclusion

Despite significant challenges, California agriculture remains resilient. Farmers continue to adapt through mechanization, advocacy, and education, striving to maintain safe, locally grown food while sustaining rural economies. Genasci emphasizes that public awareness and legislative engagement are critical to ensuring the future of California farming.

Contact Andrew Genasci