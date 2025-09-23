Lisa Kerr

California agriculture is at a crossroads. From water shortages to restrictive energy mandates, farmers in the Central Valley face mounting pressures that threaten not just their livelihoods but the global food supply. In a recent conversation with Nick Papagni, consultant and entrepreneur Lisa Kerr outlined the challenges facing agriculture today, the policies driving them, and the potential paths forward through federal support, innovation, and farmer-led solutions.

California Farmers Face Policy, Energy, and Innovation Challenges

Water, Oil, and the Strain on California Farmers

The conversation began with water—a perennial crisis in California. Billions in taxpayer-approved funds for water storage projects, including Proposition 1, have yet to produce meaningful results. Farmers across the Central Valley are struggling to secure the water necessary to sustain their crops.

Energy policies add to the strain. California’s restrictions on oil production have driven up fuel costs, impacting everything from machinery operation to transportation. While recent limited oil permits were approved, Kerr believes federal pressure likely influenced that decision, underscoring how state and federal priorities are colliding.

Freight, Energy, and the Push for Electric Trucks

California’s policies are not only reshaping farming and oil but also freight and logistics. Trucking, the backbone of food distribution, is under pressure as the state pushes for electric 18-wheelers. Kerr points out that these vehicles are far too expensive, charging infrastructure is insufficient, and the risks—including fire hazards—are often overlooked.

Her experience with Advanced Air Mobility revealed a deeper concern: California’s power grid cannot support the scale of electric vehicles being mandated. Forcing this transition, she argues, is another example of “mandated commerce,” where consumers and industries are stripped of choice. Instead of innovation evolving naturally, regulations force adoption regardless of readiness.

Meanwhile, there is still strong demand for traditional machinery and vehicles. Kerr’s brother has found success selling used farm equipment, while she herself drives an older Ford that she finds more reliable than newer models. “Let consumers decide,” Kerr stresses, “but obviously in California, we don’t have that option yet.”

Elections, Policy, and Redistricting

Looking ahead, Papagni asked Kerr how important the next election will be for agriculture, energy, and water. Her response was blunt: elections are critical, but she worries the process is already compromised.

Kerr pointed to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s efforts to reshape political power through grant-funded redistricting. The Dolores Huerta Foundation, for example, has been paid to systematically redraw maps across Central California for over a decade. This, she argues, has diluted the voices of rural communities, turning once-strong regions of working Americans into politically marginalized areas.

The solution, she says, is not only to vote but also to become deeply engaged at the local level. Citizens need to request public records, scrutinize how money is being spent, and be prepared to take legal action. “Every time they strip your local rights away, you have to start using your voice,” she explains.

Calls for Federal Intervention

Billions of dollars in taxpayer-approved funding for water storage projects remain unaccounted for. While lawsuits may eventually force transparency, Kerr stresses that legal action is costly and slow—challenges for hardworking farmers already stretched thin.

Her own experience as a grants manager for a homeless collaborative revealed troubling patterns of mismanagement and waste. She advocates for new forms of financial transparency, similar to blockchain, where every dollar spent can be tracked and verified. But she admits such systems would require federal mandates, as California is unlikely to adopt them voluntarily.

She also points to high-profile cases of questionable spending, such as billions in unaccounted homeless funding and $100 million in fire aid money allegedly redirected to Governor Newsom’s wife’s nonprofit. These examples, she says, underscore the urgency of demanding accountability.

Federal Support for Farmers and Oil

Despite these challenges, Kerr sees hope in recent signs that the federal government is stepping up to support California’s farmers and oil industry. Federal alignment with growers may be the only path to ensuring California’s agricultural future.

“No amount of technology can help farmers if we don’t have good policies,” Kerr stresses. Federal backing for farming and rural America could provide the stability needed to sustain operations through turbulent times.

The Stakes: California Feeds the World

Papagni highlighted a stark reality: California’s Central Valley feeds not just the state, but the world. Agriculture here is a multi-billion-dollar industry. If farming collapses, importing food from abroad would send costs skyrocketing and undermine food security.

Kerr agrees, noting that the prospect of widespread farm closures is not hypothetical. Farmers she has spoken with predict that without immediate changes, many operations will shut down within three to six months. The loss of local food production would be devastating.

A Glimmer of Hope: Funding for Innovation

Despite the grim outlook, Kerr sees positive momentum in new funding opportunities for agricultural innovation. She highlights the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), which has increased grant support for farmers and rural entrepreneurs. These funds are available for feasibility studies, research, and the development of new ideas—opportunities that could transform farmers into innovators.

Kerr encourages growers to pursue these grants, even if they lack traditional capital. “Now’s the time to go for it,” she says. “Maybe make a few billion dollars off it. You never know.” Through Terrain Technologies, she hopes to partner with farmers to bring their long-held ideas to life.

Connecting With Lisa Kerr

Farmers and stakeholders who want to collaborate with Kerr can reach her through her company website, terraintech.co. The site includes a contact form and details about projects in progress. While some initiatives remain confidential, she is eager to connect with farmers ready to innovate.

“I’m here to help,” Kerr emphasizes. “I want to put good energy behind funding projects from farmers who may not have traditional capital but have incredible ideas. We can build something right alongside them.”

Closing Thoughts: A Shared Mission

As the discussion came to a close, Nick Papagni emphasized the importance of telling agriculture’s story. “We want to get the word out and tell the story on farming,” he said, “because I think it’s so crucial right now.” His words capture the mission of amplifying the voices of farmers at a time when their livelihoods face extraordinary challenges.

Lisa Kerr echoed his sentiment with gratitude. “Absolutely, absolutely. I couldn’t agree more, and I am so grateful for the work you’ve been doing,” she said. “You’re really being a voice for farmers in a time where they really need it.”

Together, their exchange underscores a powerful truth: California farmers are not only vital to the state but to the nation and the world. With collaboration, innovation, and persistence, there remains hope that their voices will continue to shape the future of agriculture.