The AgNet News Hour focused on growing tensions between agriculture and environmental activist groups as California farmers continue battling lawsuits, land pressure, and mounting concerns over the future of food production in the state.

The episode opened with discussion about anti-agriculture activism and the increasing influence of NGOs working against farming operations throughout California. Hosts warned that many organizations presenting themselves as environmental advocates are actively lobbying against agriculture, water infrastructure, and farming expansion.

“They want your land,” hosts said while discussing pressure facing farms in areas like Point Reyes and Petaluma.

The conversation highlighted growing frustration from farmers who feel agriculture is being targeted despite California’s role as the nation’s leading food-producing state. Questions surrounding food security, water access, and local food production remained central throughout the program.

“We need our farms so much,” the show emphasized repeatedly while discussing the long-term future of California agriculture.

A major portion of the episode featured an extended interview with Stephanie Moreda-Arend of Moreda Valley Dairy in Petaluma, who continues speaking out against efforts to remove family farms from Point Reyes National Seashore.

Moreda explained that years of litigation and regulatory pressure forced several long-standing family dairies and ranches to shut down or accept buyouts after facing costly legal battles with environmental organizations.

“These NGOs are strategically and maliciously going after farms and ranches,” Moreda said.

According to Moreda, the issue extends far beyond Point Reyes. She warned that similar lawsuits and land battles are happening throughout California and across the country as farming communities face increasing legal and financial pressure.

“We lost over 14,000 farms in 2024,” she said while discussing the broader decline of family farming nationwide.

The discussion also touched on concerns that some activist groups are using environmental litigation as a pathway to gain control over highly valuable coastal land. Moreda argued that many of the targeted farms are organic, pasture-based operations that have existed for generations and are critical to local food systems.

“This is all abuse of how our justice system is functioning,” she said.

Federal officials have now become involved in the Point Reyes issue, including representatives from the Department of Interior. Moreda credited support from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others for helping bring national attention to the situation.

The episode also featured practical crop management discussions with Valent USA field market development manager Todd Burkdoll, who outlined increasing pest and disease pressure tied to warming temperatures and recent spring weather patterns.

Burkdoll warned growers to stay aggressive with scouting and early-season management for pests like navel orangeworm, mites, katydids, and cutworms while monitoring orchards closely following spring rains.

“Prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Burkdoll said while discussing disease management in almonds and pistachios.

As California agriculture continues facing pressure from regulation, land battles, rising costs, and environmental activism, industry leaders are urging growers and consumers alike to remain engaged in protecting local food production and farming communities.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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