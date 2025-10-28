The October 28 edition of the AgNet News Hour tackled the global marketplace head-on, as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill examined how trade policy, retail pricing, and foreign imports continue to shape the future of California farming. From beef and blueberries to almonds and freight logistics, the hour underscored that California’s agriculture industry is both resilient and under siege.

The program opened with updates on the Argentine beef dispute. The hosts replayed comments from Ethan Lane of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, who discussed concerns that Argentine imports could drive down U.S. cattle prices just as producers begin recovering from pandemic-era losses. Lane emphasized that while the Trump administration’s beef stabilization plan offers promise—focusing on herd rebuilding, processing expansion, and grazing access—import balance is crucial. “We can’t afford to flood the market with foreign beef while our ranchers are still healing,” he said.

Later in the show, Papagni caught up with Issa Kanda of FMC at the CAPCA Conference in Reno. Kanda described 2025 as “challenging but optimistic,” noting stable prices for walnuts and almonds, and a record pistachio crop. He highlighted FMC’s portfolio of pest control tools for permanent crops, including Rime fungicide, which has shown 99% control of the new Red Leaf Blotch disease in almonds. “We can’t let our guard down,” Kanda said. “Timing, scouting, and precision applications are everything.”

At the FIRA USA Ag Automation Show in Woodland, the focus turned to innovation and labor challenges. Cameron Allison of Wild Goose Farms, a major blueberry grower from Florida, said he attended to explore automation that could offset rising labor costs. “Blueberries are still handpicked in most of the country,” Allison said. “We’re racing to develop machines that can pick ripe fruit and leave the green ones. It’s the next frontier.” He added that competition from Mexico and Peru continues to undercut U.S. growers, and urged stronger lobbying and retail accountability to keep domestic fruit viable.

Papagni and McGill followed up with a passionate discussion on the role of retailers in the crisis. “You can’t expect California farmers to compete with countries where water, labor, and safety standards are nowhere near ours,” McGill said. Papagni added that it’s time for grocery chains to support domestic producers through fair pricing and seasonal sourcing campaigns. “If you can charge a premium for local or organic, you can do the same for California-grown,” he said.

The hosts agreed that while foreign trade can fill seasonal gaps, the system is unbalanced. “We can’t keep importing cheaper fruit and meat year-round and expect our own farmers to survive,” Papagni said. “It’s not about protectionism — it’s about fairness.”

