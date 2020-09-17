According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, California’s total farm production expenses for 2019 were once again the highest in the nation. Farm production expenditures for California producers increased a little more than 16 percent over 2018 estimates, to a total of $42.7 billion in 2019. By comparison, farm production expenditures were approximately $30 billion back in 2010.

California accounted for nearly 12 percent of all U.S. farm expenditures last year, the most of any other state. Labor was once again the lion’s share of farm expenses and increased by close to $2.2 billion between 2018 and 2019. Labor accounted for just under 29 percent of all farm expenditures in California. Expenditures per California farm averaged close to $611,000 in 2019, an increase of nearly $81,000 from the year prior.

California Farm Production Expenditures Still Highest in the Nation

About the Author Brian German Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West