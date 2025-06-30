In response to heightened immigration enforcement activity, the California Farm Bureau is reaffirming its commitment to the farmworkers who play a vital role in sustaining California’s agriculture sector.

California Farm Bureau Responds to Immigration Enforcement Concerns

“California’s agriculture depends on, and values, its workforce. Farm employees are not just workers; they are partners in this industry,” said Brian Little, Senior Director of Policy Advocacy at the California Farm Bureau.

Little warned that the federal government’s current immigration enforcement strategy is having a disruptive effect on rural communities and the families that support farming and ranching operations across the state. He noted that continued aggressive enforcement could jeopardize the food supply chain—from harvest to grocery shelves.

“Without these employees, crops would go unharvested, rural businesses would suffer, and food prices could rise for families across the country,” Little said.

The Farm Bureau expressed optimism following recent signals from the President indicating a willingness to scale back enforcement in ways that minimize disruption to agricultural operations.

“A stable and reliable workforce is crucial to maintaining the nation’s food security,” Little added.

Josh McGill reporting for AgNet West.