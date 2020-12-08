California Farm Bureau Kicks Off 102 Annual Meeting Virtually

California Farm Bureau Federation’s (CFBF) Annual Conference is well underway, virtually that is.

Members listened on their phones, computers, and tablets to CFBF President Jamie Johansson’s annual address as he recapped the progress made and the challenges endured over the year. He focused on topics including labor, water, wildfire damage, COVID-19, legislation, climate change, and more.

Johansson said moving forward CFBF will actively fight for “farmer-led solutions” when it comes to work surrounding “science for agriculture, communities, and the environment.”

He is set to speak with American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall regarding climate change initiatives during day two of the conference. The annual meeting is free to members and runs through December 9. Visit the CFBF website for more information.

Listen to the full report below.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.