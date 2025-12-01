Understanding the Role of Bryan Little

California agriculture faces unique challenges when it comes to employment regulations, and Bryan Little of the California Farm Bureau is at the forefront of addressing them. In his role, Little works closely with legislators and regulators on public policy issues that affect farm employers, particularly around employment laws, wages, hours, overtime, training, safety, and human resources.

In addition, Little oversees Farm Employers Labor Service, an affiliated organization of the California Farm Bureau. This service helps agricultural employers comply with both state and federal requirements, ensuring they understand and can implement the complex regulations governing California’s agricultural workforce. As he explains, “There’s a lot on the plate and a lot that we need to help ag employers know how they can do the right way.”

The Ever-Changing Regulatory Landscape

California farmers face a continuously evolving regulatory environment. Little notes that since he began in this role in 2008, the demands on farm employers have grown exponentially. Initially, compliance support involved just two laminated posters that displayed required workplace notices, such as minimum wage and workers’ compensation information. Today, that number has grown to five posters, reflecting new legislative and regulatory mandates that require employers to inform, educate, and train their employees on a variety of workplace requirements.

When asked whether all these posters are truly necessary, Little explains, “The problem is that the regulations and legislation require you to have all of them. So it doesn’t really matter what you think, whether or not it’s something that’s actually needed for our employees or not.” The complexity of compliance, he notes, is a constant challenge for California employers.

Common Sense vs. Regulation: The Technology Dilemma

California is often seen as a hub of technological innovation, yet some regulations seem out of step with modern agricultural practices. Little highlights the restrictions on autonomous tractors and other automated agricultural equipment, which are largely governed by Cal OSHA regulations dating back to 1977.

“These regulations effectively preclude the use of autonomous equipment where people are working around it,” Little explains. While autonomous machines like drones and robotic sprayers could increase efficiency and safety, current rules prevent their broader use, even when no employees are present in the immediate work area. Despite ongoing efforts over the past decade to update these regulations, Cal OSHA has yet to make the necessary changes.

Little acknowledges that progress is slow but emphasizes the need to continue advocating for regulatory updates to reflect technological advancements and the realities of modern farming.

The Challenge of Political and Legislative Understanding

Bryan Little underscores a recurring issue in California politics: a lack of firsthand agricultural experience among lawmakers. While the state relies heavily on agriculture for its economy and food supply, many legislators have never operated a farm or managed an agricultural business.

“Most people don’t understand farming,” Little says. “So if you got frustrated every time you talk to somebody who doesn’t understand farming, you’d be frustrated all the time. I kind of look at myself as someone who can hopefully educate them a little bit more about what it takes to operate a farm, what it takes to employ people, and what it takes to create jobs.”

This disconnect can lead to policies and regulations that, while well-intentioned, fail to consider the practical realities of running a farm and supporting rural communities.

Labor and Food Production Challenges

California grows roughly a third of the fresh fruits and vegetables consumed in the United States, making the state’s labor and regulatory policies crucial for national food supply. Little emphasizes the importance of ensuring there are enough skilled workers to sustain agricultural production.

“People all over the country are going to feel it if California isn’t able to do what we do,” he warns. Rising costs, strict labor regulations, and complex compliance requirements make it increasingly challenging for farmers to remain profitable. Yet, California continues to lead in high-quality food production, environmental protection, and worker safety—values that consumers often say they prioritize, but the market doesn’t always reward.

Little and the California Farm Bureau advocate for legislative recognition of these realities, urging policymakers to create conditions that allow farmers to meet regulatory demands while staying financially viable.

Legislative Challenges and Labor Policy in 2025

Bryan Little reflects on 2025 as a relatively manageable year for California agriculture in terms of legislation. As he explains, the first year of a two-year legislative session often sees many bills fail to make it through the process. Nevertheless, some critical legislation did pass, including new requirements for farm labor contractors—a major component of California’s agricultural workforce.

Farm labor contractors, who often employ seasonal workers and manage H-2A visa labor, now face duplicative licensing and registration requirements with the Department of Industrial Relations. Little warns that these overlapping rules increase operational costs, which either reduce growers’ and contractors’ profits or are passed on to consumers.

Looking ahead, Little is optimistic about progress on two key fronts: first, gaining regulatory approval for autonomous tractors, an issue the Bureau has been advocating for over a decade. Second, continuing discussions around agricultural overtime tax credits, which would help employers manage seasonal labor costs while ensuring employees are fairly compensated. Little emphasizes that farms operate under unique constraints: “A farm is not a factory. The cows got to be milked. The crops got to be picked. Things got to happen when they got to happen because of forces that are completely beyond our control.”

Immigration and Workforce Stability

Labor and immigration are deeply intertwined in California agriculture. Little stresses the critical role of the workforce in sustaining food production, environmental stewardship, and rural communities. He points out that many farmworkers have been integral to local economies for decades, contributing not only labor but also community stability.

The Farm Bureau continues to advocate for policies that provide legal pathways for long-term farmworkers to remain in the United States, ensuring both workforce stability and community continuity. Little notes that recent immigration enforcement actions have caused anxiety for workers and disrupted rural communities, underscoring the need for thoughtful solutions that recognize the human and economic dimensions of agricultural labor.

Agriculture, Wildfire Management, and Environmental Challenges

Little also connects agricultural policy to broader environmental issues, such as wildfire management. Using the Palisades fires as an example, he notes that better land management and wildfire fuel control could have mitigated disaster impacts. One potential tool for fuel management is using sheep and goats, but California’s sheep and goat industry is struggling due to regulatory pressures and competition from lower-cost producers in neighboring states.

“The chaparral needs to burn about every 50 years or so, or else you’re going to have a disaster like that one,” Little says, emphasizing the interconnectedness of agriculture, environmental stewardship, and public safety.

The Vision for California Agriculture: Education and Representation

Asked about his “dream scenario” for California agriculture, Little advocates for policymakers with firsthand business and farm experience. He cites Allie Macedo, an assembly member actively engaged in farm issues, as an example of the type of leader California needs—someone who understands the real-world challenges of operating a farm and navigating complex regulations.

Little stresses that increased representation of knowledgeable leaders could help align regulations with practical realities, fostering a climate where innovation and automation can be implemented safely and efficiently.

Automation, Labor, and Regulatory Ironies

Automation offers a path to address labor shortages and improve efficiency, yet current Cal OSHA regulations hinder the adoption of autonomous equipment on farms. Little highlights the irony: while self-driving cars can operate in urban environments under DMV oversight, similar autonomous equipment cannot be used safely on farms due to outdated Cal OSHA rules.

“These regulations make no sense,” Little observes. Farmers face the challenge of introducing modern technologies that could make work safer and more efficient, only to be constrained by rules that haven’t kept pace with innovation.

California’s Identity and the Importance of Retaining Farmers

The conversation also touches on broader societal trends, such as population outflow and the perception of California outside the state. Little emphasizes the importance of supporting small farmers to maintain the agricultural backbone of California. “Farming is getting tougher and tougher, and we need to keep the small farmers intact,” he notes, highlighting the urgency of preserving the state’s agricultural legacy amid mounting economic, labor, and regulatory pressures.

Supporting Farmers: Easing the Bureaucratic Burden

Bryan Little emphasizes the importance of helping farmers focus on what they do best: farming. He explains that many farmers would prefer to be in the fields rather than bogged down by paperwork and regulatory compliance. The work of the Farm Employers Labor Service (FELS) is to reduce that administrative burden, making it easier for farmers to run their operations efficiently and effectively.

Little also reflects on the resilience and dedication of California farmers. They are not only hardworking and durable but also risk-takers, often investing significant capital each season with the hope of a successful harvest. Many families have been farming for multiple generations, highlighting that agriculture in California is more than a job—it’s a way of life.

Bryan Little’s Journey to California Agriculture

Bryan Little grew up in Northern Virginia, where his father worked as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. Inspired by politics and public service, Little pursued a degree in political science and gained experience with the American Farm Bureau. He also served briefly as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health during the Bush administration.

In 2008, he relocated to California to take on the unique challenges of California agriculture, which involves a highly specialized workforce, diverse crops, and access to both domestic and Pacific Rim markets. Little’s extensive experience allows him to navigate the intricate regulatory and labor landscape of the state, ensuring that California’s agricultural sector continues to thrive.

The Need for Experienced Policymakers

Little stresses the critical need for policymakers who understand the realities of running a business. Many California legislators come from urban or public service backgrounds and have never operated a business or signed a paycheck. This lack of firsthand experience can result in policies that are disconnected from the practical needs of farmers.

He argues that having leaders who understand employment, profit margins, and operational challenges is essential for creating legislation that truly supports agriculture and the communities dependent on it.

The Critical Importance of Agricultural Workers

A recurring theme in Little’s discussion is the vital role of the agricultural workforce. Farmers provide the infrastructure, investment, and oversight necessary for production, but it is the workers who drive the day-to-day operations—from planting and harvesting to operating machinery—who make it all possible.

Little stresses that public discourse often overlooks this workforce: “Sometimes we don’t talk enough about that when we’re talking to our neighbors and we’re talking to media… But that situation also hurts the people who work for farmers too.” Recognizing and supporting farmworkers is essential not just for agriculture, but for the economic and social health of rural California.

Connecting with the California Farm Bureau

For farmers looking to get involved or access resources, Little highlights two key organizations:

California Farm Bureau – Farmers can join at cfbf.com to become members and participate in advocacy, education, and policy initiatives.

– Farmers can join at cfbf.com to become members and participate in advocacy, education, and policy initiatives. Farm Employers Labor Service (FELS) – Available at fels.net, FELS provides a range of free and membership-based resources to help agricultural employers navigate labor laws and compliance issues effectively.

Little concludes with a message of support and encouragement for California farmers, emphasizing the importance of advocacy, resource access, and recognizing the essential role of both farmers and their workforce.

Listen to the Podcast