Supporting the Future of Agriculture

The California Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation has awarded multiple scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and related trades.

California Farm Bureau Awards 2025 Scholarships

Curt & Joan Moran Scholarship

Katelyn Kirack of Susanville received $2,500.

Tyler DeiRossi Wood of Standish received $1,250.

These awards support students studying agriculture or technical trades like welding or diesel mechanics.

Caroline S. Richardson Memorial Award

Elizabeth Quintero-Rubio of Dinuba received $1,500. She plans to study agricultural communications at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and pursue a law degree focused on agricultural law.

Rustici Livestock and Rangeland Scholarships

43 students received awards for careers in beef and sheep ranching or rangeland management.

Since 1955, the foundation has awarded over $4.4 million to help students achieve their ag-related education and career goals.

About the Farm Bureau

The California Farm Bureau represents over 26,000 members and is part of a national network of 5.8 million. For a full list of recipients, visit cfbf.com.