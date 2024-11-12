California Expands Program to Double Nutrition Benefits for Low-Income Shoppers at Farmers’ Markets

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Office of Farm to Fork (CDFA-F2F) has announced that proposals are now open for the 2025 California Nutrition Incentive Program (CNIP) Expansion. This program offers matching funds to increase the amount clients in nutrition assistance programs, like WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs (SFMNP), can spend on fresh, California-grown fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The 2025 CNIP expansion focuses on Certified Farmers’ Markets across California (.pdf/as of 10.01.2024), particularly targeting areas with limited access to fresh foods and high rates of diet-related diseases. Priority will go to projects that serve low-income communities where many residents qualify for nutrition benefits such as CalFresh, WIC, and SFMNP.

This year, the CNIP expansion also introduces a new electronic Farmers’ Market Card to make it easier for eligible clients to access these incentives. Interested parties can find more details, including the application process, timeline, and criteria, on the CNIP webpage. Proposals are selected through a competitive process, with a focus on projects that bring fresh produce to those most in need.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.