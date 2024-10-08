California Dairy Sustainability Summit Announces Farm-Focused Event for 2025

The California Dairy Sustainability Summit will host a new, farmer-focused event on March 25, 2025, at the Visalia Convention Center. The one-day Farm Focus conference will help California dairy farmers enhance their operations through sustainable practices. Organizers aim to promote practical solutions for environmental and economic sustainability, supporting the state’s family dairies as they work toward climate neutrality, which could be achieved as early as 2027.

Farmers will have the chance to attend discussions on topics like methane reduction, renewable energy, water conservation, animal health, and soil health. Experts will share insights on how cutting-edge technologies and incentive programs can help farms stay competitive and meet environmental goals.

Tony Louters, chair of the California Milk Advisory Board, said, “The 2025 Summit will be an important opportunity to explore options and pilot projects for dairy farmers.”

The event will also feature an in-person Expo Hall and networking opportunities. More details about the summit will be released soon at www.cadairysummit.com.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.