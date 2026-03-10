The AgNet News Hour recently featured an in-depth conversation with dairy leader Melvin Medeiros, chairman of the Western Council for Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). In a wide-ranging interview with host Nick Papagni, the two discussed everything from the future of California dairy to new consumer trends and the importance of educating the public about agriculture.

Medeiros, a second-generation dairy farmer from Laton, California, has spent decades in the dairy business while also helping guide policy and strategy at the national level. Through his role with DFA—the largest dairy cooperative in the world—he works with producers and industry leaders across the country to address some of the biggest challenges facing modern agriculture.

During the conversation, Medeiros explained that while the national dairy industry remains strong, California producers face unique hurdles. Regulations, water uncertainty, and rising costs have made the state one of the most expensive places in the country to farm. At the same time, investment in dairy processing has increasingly shifted to other states where companies see more predictable operating conditions.

Even with those challenges, Medeiros remains optimistic about the industry’s future. Demand for dairy protein continues to grow, and consumers are rediscovering the nutritional benefits of products like yogurt, cottage cheese, and milk. In fact, he noted that cottage cheese has experienced a major resurgence as consumers seek high-protein foods.

Innovation is also playing a major role. Dairy Farmers of America continues to invest heavily in research and development, working to bring new dairy products with improved texture, flavor, and nutritional value to grocery store shelves. These innovations, along with improved marketing, are helping connect dairy products with younger consumers and families.

The conversation also touched on sustainability. Medeiros pointed out that over the past 50 years, the California dairy industry has dramatically improved efficiency—reducing emissions, water use, and land requirements per gallon of milk produced. For farmers, sustainability isn’t a buzzword; it’s a necessity tied directly to their goal of passing farms on to the next generation.

Beyond policy and markets, the interview also revealed Medeiros’ personal side—his deep ties to family, community, and sports, including a long history of basketball success within his family.

To hear the full conversation and learn more about the future of California dairy, be sure to listen to the complete interview on the AgNet News Hour Podcast, available now through AgNet West.

