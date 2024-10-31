California Dairies, Inc. Shuts Down Los Banos Facility

California Dairies, Inc. (CDI) announced the immediate closure of its Los Banos, California, manufacturing plant, impacting approximately 38 employees.

“This was a difficult decision, one not made lightly,” said Brad Anderson, CDI’s president and CEO. He explained that the shutdown was due to changing market conditions and shifting milk supplies. Anderson expressed gratitude to the plant’s employees for their service and noted that CDI will assist them during the transition.

The Los Banos facility, in operation since 1925, originally served as part of San Joaquin Valley Dairymen. It later merged with Danish Creamery and California Milk Producers in 1999 to form CDI.

Despite the closure, CDI will maintain a strong presence across California and globally. The cooperative is owned by nearly 300 dairy producers and accounts for 40% of California’s milk production. Known for its Challenge and Danish Creamery butter brands, CDI’s products are distributed throughout the U.S. and internationally.

CDI emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected workers and recognized the plant’s historic role in the company’s operations.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.