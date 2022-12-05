California Could Lose Ground in Autonomous Farming Equipment Development

As the development of autonomous farming equipment moves forward, California could be at a disadvantage. The state has largely been a pioneer in terms of agtech development, particularly for specialty crops. However, Walt Duflock, Vice President of Innovation for Western Growers, said that Arizona may be taking the lead when it comes to autonomous equipment.

“Arizona has made the decision to aggressively welcome autonomous driving and really regulate as the industry evolves. California has made the opposite approach and said ‘no, no, we’re going to get in front of it and regulate first and then innovate second,’” said Duflock. “The problem with the innovate-second approach is, all the innovators see that, and guess where they go. Phoenix and Yuma.”

Much of the early-stage research and development will likely continue to take place in California. But Duflock said that once companies move into testing and production, they are likely to undertake those efforts in Arizona. California could be missing an opportunity to reap the benefits of job creation and the overall economic impact the sector could provide due to its regulatory approach to autonomous farming equipment.

“If I’m a Californian looking at that decision on Monarch, I’m asking what’s going on. Because it looks like we’re just giving all the autonomy ecosystem down to Arizona,” Duflock noted. “I went down to Arizona and talked to their Department of Transportation and some of the folks in the Legislature, they understand the position they’re in, they have no intention of losing that position.”

Fortunately, the divide between how California and Arizona are approaching autonomous equipment should not ultimately impair development. Growers will still be presented with new options to help address production concerns as they become available. However, Arizona is poised to take the lead on autonomous farming equipment development. “We’re okay with the technology wherever it comes from. I’d love more of it to be here, but I understand why it’s not at the moment,” Duflock explained.

