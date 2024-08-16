California Contributes The Most to Total U.S. Farm Expenditures

Figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that California contributed the most to overall American farm expenditures last year. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that farm production expenditures in the United States are estimated at $481.9 billion for 2023. That marks a 6.5 percent increase from 2022. Feed, livestock, poultry, and related expenses, farm services, and labor make up nearly half over the national total of farm expenditures.

California contributed most to total expenditures in 2023 with expenses of $52.7 billion, making up 10.9 percent of overall U.S. farm expenditures. California expenditures increased significantly more than the national average, increasing 14.9 percent from the 2022 estimate of $45.9 billion. The next leading state, Iowa contributed 7.9 percent of total expenses in 2023, with $37.9 billion.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West