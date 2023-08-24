California Continues to Lead U.S. Peach Harvest

What state is the leader in peach production? The answer may surprise you. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

While Georgia is on many consumers’ minds when it comes to fresh, juicy peaches, California is by far the largest peach-producing state in the United States. USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) reports that last year, California’s harvest yielded 475,000 tons of fruit, with South Carolina a distant second at 67,400 tons, and Georgia in third place with production at 24,800 tons.

California has been the leading producer of freestone peaches for the fresh market and clingstone peaches for processing. However, the state’s peach production has been trending lower for almost two decades, contributing to an overall drop in U.S. peach production.

Total production in the United States in 2022 was estimated at 625,680 tons, eight percent smaller than the crop in 2019. In 2022, California’s peach harvest was about five percent smaller than in 2019 and nearly 27 percent lower than ten years earlier.

USDA forecasts 2023 peach production 13 percent lower than last year.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.