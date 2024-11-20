California Congressman Joins Hurricane Damage Tour in Southeast

Representative Doug LaMalfa (CA-01) joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a tour of agricultural damage in Florida and Georgia caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. The visit, organized by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, focused on assessing the impact on farmers and rural communities in the Southeast.

The delegation, which included Representatives Austin Scott (GA-08), Kat Cammack (FL-03), and Darren Soto (FL-09), visited sites devastated by the storms. Stops included a pecan orchard in Pearson, Georgia, and Shenandoah Dairy in Live Oak, Florida. Lawmakers also met with poultry, fruit, and vegetable producers and inspected damaged infrastructure.

“As someone who represents farmers in California, I understand the challenges producers face after natural disasters,” said Rep. LaMalfa. “This tour highlighted the critical need for robust disaster relief and long-term support to help farmers recover.”

The hurricanes caused billions of dollars in damage, with Georgia’s agricultural losses estimated at $6.46 billion and Florida facing up to $2.5 billion in damages. The insights from the tour will guide future disaster aid and farm bill discussions in Congress.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.