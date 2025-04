Multi colored baby potatoes.



USDA photo by Rene Carranza, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The California colored potato crop is on schedule with acreage similar to last year, expected to supply fresh potatoes through mid-July. The Pacific Northwest had a favorable growing season with mild winter and timely rains, though it slowed early progress. Demand is strong, particularly for yellow potatoes, with prices anticipated to be similar to last year. Florida is also starting its new crop potatoes.

California Colored Potato Crop on Schedule