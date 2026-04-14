The AgNet News Hour featured a detailed conversation with Kings River Packing Vice President of Sales Jesse Silva, offering insight into California’s citrus industry as growers navigate weather variability, market pressures, and evolving consumer demands.

Silva said the citrus sector is entering the spring and summer season in a solid position overall, even after facing a warmer-than-normal winter that created some production challenges.

“We’re excited about where we’re at right now and our position in the crop,” Silva said. “We just want to finish strong.”

One of the key challenges this season has been weather. Warmer conditions during the winter months allowed fruit to continue growing, resulting in larger sizing that can complicate packing and marketing.

“With the warmer weather, the fruit is more pliable,” Silva explained. “We’ve been working hard to manage quality in the field because that’s where it all starts.”

Despite those challenges, growers are optimistic about late-season citrus, including Valencias, lemons, and grapefruit. Spring rain events are expected to help improve fruit size and support tree health, while also slowing maturity to maintain quality deeper into the season.

The conversation also highlighted the continued dominance of mandarins in the marketplace. Seedless varieties remain in high demand, driving growers to invest heavily in solutions like netting to prevent cross-pollination.

“It’s a big commitment… but that’s what we need to do to achieve the right characteristics that consumers demand,” Silva said.

Beyond production, Silva pointed to broader industry pressures, including rising input costs and supply chain challenges. Packaging, fuel, and labor all continue to impact profitability, often without corresponding increases in retail pricing.

“Those costs are hard to capture,” he said. “Somebody has to absorb them.”

At the same time, California citrus continues to benefit from strong domestic demand and a reputation for high-quality fruit. Compared to other regions like Florida, which primarily supplies juice markets, California growers focus on premium fresh fruit that appeals to consumers visually and in taste.

“People buy with their eyes,” Silva noted, emphasizing the importance of appearance in retail sales.

Looking ahead, Silva said the industry will continue to adapt through innovation, improved farming practices, and new technology. From precision pest management to soil monitoring, growers are finding ways to improve efficiency while maintaining sustainability.

“Everything we do… we’re trying to be good stewards of the land,” he said.

Despite ongoing challenges, Silva remains confident in the long-term outlook for California citrus, driven by strong demand, family farming traditions, and continued investment in quality and innovation.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.