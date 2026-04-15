Jesse Silva

California’s citrus industry is heading into the spring and summer season with cautious optimism—and few voices capture that better than Jesse Silva, Vice President of Sales at Kings River Packing. In a recent interview with “the Ag Meter,” Nick Papagni, Silva shared a behind-the-scenes look at what’s shaping the citrus market in 2026.

A Strong Season Despite Challenges

Kings River Packing continues to build momentum as a multi-generational, family-driven operation. With expanded acreage, strategic acquisitions, and a growing footprint in both domestic and global markets, the company is positioned for long-term success.

Even with challenges like warmer weather, global trade pressures, and shifting market conditions, Silva says the company is finishing strong and entering the new season with confidence. Careful field management and quality control have helped maintain a strong crop, even as weather patterns created larger, more delicate fruit.

Why Citrus Still Dominates the Produce Aisle

Citrus continues to outperform many seasonal fruits when it comes to consumer demand. According to Silva, shoppers make significantly more trips for citrus compared to categories like stone fruit.

That consistency makes citrus a year-round staple. Retailers are leaning into that demand with large displays and aggressive pricing, ensuring citrus stays front and center—even as summer fruits begin to arrive.

Weather, Quality & What Consumers Should Know

This year’s warmer growing conditions have created both challenges and opportunities. Larger fruit sizes and softer textures require careful handling, but quality remains strong.

Silva also highlighted an important consumer tip: appearance isn’t everything. Summer citrus like Valencia’s can “re-green” due to heat, but inside, the fruit is often sweeter and juicier than ever.

Spring rains have also played a positive role, helping reduce tree stress, improve sizing, and extend the harvest window for late-season varieties.

Lemons, Imports & Year-Round Supply

California lemons remain highly competitive thanks to strong quality and lower freight costs compared to imports. However, maintaining year-round supply requires a global approach.

Kings River Packing supplements domestic production with imports from countries like Chile and Argentina—ensuring consistent availability and strong retail relationships.

This strategy allows the company to stay engaged with buyers year-round, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the citrus category.

Innovation Meets Tradition

One of the most remarkable aspects of Kings River Packing is its legacy. Some orchards are over 150 years old, still producing exceptional fruit today.

At the same time, the company is embracing modern agriculture:

Precision irrigation and soil monitoring

Targeted pest control instead of whole-field spraying

Expanding organic production

These innovations reflect a broader shift toward sustainability while maintaining productivity. Silva notes that many conventional practices are already close to organic standards.

Rising Costs and Industry Pressures

Like much of agriculture, citrus growers face rising costs—from packaging to fuel. However, those increases don’t always translate to higher retail prices.

To stay competitive, companies like Kings River Packing focus on efficiency, transparency, and strong partnerships across the supply chain. Adaptability, Silva says, is key to long-term success.

A Message to Consumers

Silva’s message to shoppers is simple: now is a great time to buy citrus.

With strong supply, excellent quality, and competitive pricing, consumers can expect great value in stores. He encourages buyers to look for Kings River Packing fruit and experience the difference firsthand.

🎧Don’t Miss the Full Interview

This conversation only scratches the surface. To hear Jesse Silva’s full insights—including his personal journey in agriculture, industry mentorship, and what’s next for citrus—be sure to listen to the complete interview with “the Ag Meter,” Nick Papagni.

California Citrus Outlook 2026: Growth, Challenges & Opportunity